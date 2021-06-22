Consultation papers on National Digital Health Mission released, suggestions of stakeholders sought

The National Health Authority on Tuesday released consultation papers on two building blocks of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) -- the Health Facility Registry and the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) -- for all stakeholders to give their comments and suggestions.

In light of the upcoming national roll-out of the NDHM and the expanded scope of these registries, the Authority has sought inputs on these papers by July 13, according to an official statement.

Advertisement

The Health Facility Registry (HFR) is proposed to be the single complete, up-to-date repository of health facilities in the country and is envisioned as the primary source of information for all other databases and lists.

HFR aims to facilitate the exchange of standardized data of public and private health facilities across all systems of medicine.

Similarly, the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) will be the hub of all healthcare professionals -- doctors, paramedics, nurses, midwives and community health workers such as ASHAs and ANMs -- the statement said.

Currently, the doctors registry exists as DigiDoctor, which is a comprehensive repository of information on doctors practising or teaching across systems of medicine. The doctors registry will be expanded to include various other categories of healthcare professionals. This new iteration will be referred to as the Healthcare Professionals Registry.

Since the launch of the pilot project of the NDHM in August 2020 in six Union Territories, multiple rounds of consultations with different groups of stakeholders have been held for both building blocks to surface concerns and challenges in adoption of the registries. These consultation papers are aimed at further engagement with the stakeholders. To ensure that the policy and development is participatory and inclusive, comments and diverse viewpoints are invited from the stakeholders.

Giving his views on the consultation papers, National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma said, ''We are developing the National Digital Health Ecosystem in a consultative manner. Therefore, I urge all stakeholders to go through these papers and provide us with their valuable feedback.'' The Authority is also planning to organise two webinars in the next five-seven days to provide an overview of each of the consultation papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)