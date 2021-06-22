Left Menu

Researchers develop new universal vaccine to prevent future coronavirus pandemic

The universal vaccine was found to be effective against the current SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses in mice. According to the researchers, the vaccine triggered the immune system to fight off a dangerous COVID-19 variant too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | North Carolina | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:13 IST
A team of researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Gillings School of Global Public Health claim to have developed a universal vaccine that could be effective not just against the current COVID-19 and its variants, but also against future coronaviruses.

"The vaccine has the potential to prevent outbreaks when used as a new variant is detected," said Ralph Baric, an epidemiologist at UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and professor of immunology and microbiology at the UNC School of Medicine.

The new approach started with messenger RNA (aka mRNA) - similar to the current Pfizer and Moderna vaccines - but instead of including the mRNA code for only one virus, the researchers welded together mRNA from multiple coronaviruses.

When given to aged, vulnerable mice, the hybrid vaccine is said to have effectively generated neutralizing antibodies against multiple spike proteins - used by the virus to invade host cells - including one associated with the South African B.1.351 variant.

"Our findings look bright for the future because they suggest we can design more universal pan coronavirus vaccines to proactively guard against viruses we know are at risk for emerging in humans. With this strategy, perhaps we can prevent a SARS-CoV-3," said David Martinez, a postdoctoral researcher at UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and one of the lead authors of the study.

The findings of the study have been published in the journal Science. For more information, head over to the UNC website.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

