Indian COVID-19 variant greatest threat to U.S. pandemic response -Fauci
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:52 IST
The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States' effort to eradicate COVID-19 in its borders, said U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday press call.
The Delta variant is more easily transmitted than the original COVID-19 variant and is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delta
- Anthony Fauci
- U.S.
- India
- United States'
- World Health Organization
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab -WSJ
U.S. Republicans vow to oppose Yellen's G7 tax deal, casting doubt on its future
U.S. agents to start wearing body cameras when serving warrants
FOREX-Dollar subdued as investors look to key U.S. inflation gauge
U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients