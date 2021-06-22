Maha: Hall sealed, fined in Palghar for COVID-19 norm violations

A marriage hall was sealed and its management fined Rs 50,000 by Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Palghar district for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms, an official said on Tuesday.

A marriage held in the hall in Veer Savarkar Nagar saw over a hundred people in attendance, after which action was taken, he said.

As per the Maharashtra government's five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions based on positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy numbers, VVMC areas have been placed in level 3, under which only 50 people are allowed for marriage functions, the official informed.

