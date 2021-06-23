Left Menu

Bengal reports 1,852 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 00:51 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,85,438 on Tuesday as 1,852 more people tested positive for the infection.

Forty-seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,437, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of new fatalities at 15, followed by Kolkata (11).

Of the 47 deaths, 29 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

As many as 2,037 more people were cured of the disease since Monday, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.31 per cent.

The state now has 22,508 active cases, while 14,45,493 people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Bengal has tested over 1.37 crore samples for COVID-19, including 51,233 in the last 24 hours.

Over 2.95 lakh people in the state were vaccinated during the day, a health department official said.

