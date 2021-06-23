Left Menu

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 231,505

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-06-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 04:02 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,233 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 261 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,482,784 infections and 231,505 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Also Read: Mexico says visas, not enforcement, feature in Harris migration talks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

