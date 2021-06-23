Left Menu

New Zealand raises COVID-19 alert level in capital

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 23-06-2021 06:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 06:44 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand raised the COVID-19 alert level in capital city Wellington on Wednesday, after an Australian tourist tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the city over the weekend.

Wellington moved to Alert Level 2 from 6pm local time and will extend through to Sunday.

The measure meant social distancing rules will be in place across the city, but offices, schools and businesses can remain open.

