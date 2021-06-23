Left Menu

Thailand reports new daily record of 51 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 23-06-2021 06:56 IST
Thailand reports new daily record of 51 COVID-19 deaths
Thailand reported on Wednesday a new daily record of 51 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing total deaths to 1,744 since the pandemic started last year.

The country, grappling with its third and most deadly outbreak, also reported 3,174 new infections, bringing total confirmed cases to 228,539. More than 85% of new cases and deaths came after April this year.

Also Read: Taiwan says Thailand prioritising AstraZeneca shots for itself

