India reports 50,848 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:15 IST
India reported on Wednesday 50,848 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed.
The South Asian nation's total infections now stand at 30.03 million, according to a Reuters tally.
