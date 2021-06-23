Left Menu

After Monday's record COVID-19 vaccinations, India witnesses dip in inoculation numbers; 54.24 lakh vaccine doses administered

A day after achieving a historic milestone of 88.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, a significant dip was recorded in the inoculation numbers as only 54.24 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, according to an updated data of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 10:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A day after achieving a historic milestone of 88.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, a significant dip was recorded in the inoculation numbers as only 54.24 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, according to an updated data of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. A total of 29.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the 'Nationwide Vaccination Drive' so far.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday, in a landmark achievement, 88.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered on the first day of the new phase beginning June 21. This is the highest single-day number of jabs in the world. Meanwhile, India reported 50,848 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative recoveries reached 2,89,94,855, including 68,817 patients who were recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload went down further to 6,43,194, the lowest in 82 days.

The recovery rate improved to 96.56 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.12 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

