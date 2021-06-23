Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 10:39 IST
Heartening to note 3 out of 5 people vaccinated on June 21 were from rural areas: VP Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said it was heartening to note that three out of five people vaccinated as part of the COVID-19 inoculation drive on June 21 were from rural areas, where the majority of the country's population resides.

According to the government, of the record 88.09 lakh vaccine doses administered on June 21, when the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, nearly 64 per cent of the jabs were given in rural areas.

''It is heartening to note that 3/5 persons vaccinated in the stepped up drive on Monday were from rural areas, where the majority of population resides. My compliments to the Centre and various states for working in a coordinated manner in a truly 'Team India' spirit,'' the Vice President Secretariat quoted Naidu as saying in a tweet on Wednesday.

States that have done extremely well must share their best practices with others to achieve optimal results, he said.

''I also urge people to proactively come forward and get themselves vaccinated,'' he added.

As of Tuesday, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage had crossed the 29-crore mark, according to the Union health ministry.

