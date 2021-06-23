Left Menu

COVID-19: Delta Plus still 'variant of interest', 40 cases reported so far in India, say govt sources

A total of 40 cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 coronavirus has been detected in the country, government sources informed on Wednesday, adding that most of the infections were from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 12:01 IST
COVID-19: Delta Plus still 'variant of interest', 40 cases reported so far in India, say govt sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 40 cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 coronavirus has been detected in the country, government sources informed on Wednesday, adding that most of the infections were from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Sources said that the Delta Plus variant is still a "variant of interest".

However, according to the Union Health Ministry, INSACOG has informed that the Delta Plus Variant is currently a "Variant of Concern (VOC)" and it has characteristics of increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. Based on the recent findings of INSACOG, the Union Health Ministry has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19.

INSACOG, a consortium of 28 laboratories of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has informed that the Delta Plus Variant, currently a Variant of Concern (VOC), has the following characteristics: Increased transmissibility; Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021