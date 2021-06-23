Left Menu

No vaccine, no salary: Ujjain collector tells govt staff

The order also said the district treasury officer has been directed to collect vaccination certificates along with the disbursement of salaries for June, and compile the information about the inoculation of government employees against the coronavirus infection. As per the order, during the review of deaths of government employees due to COVID-19 in the district, it was found they were not vaccinated.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 23-06-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 12:02 IST
In a bid to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19, the Ujjain district administration in Madhya Pradesh has issued an order saying government employees will not get their salaries from next month if they are not inoculated.

District Collector Ashish Singh issued an order to this effect on Tuesday.

The order said salaries of government employees will not be disbursed, if they fail to get vaccinated till July 31.

The salaries of employees for July will be disbursed only after producing the vaccination certificate, a district official said.

''We are making all possible efforts to achieve the target of cent per cent vaccination in the district. Several steps have been taken in this direction,'' Singh told PTI on Wednesday while confirming the order. The order also said the district treasury officer has been directed to collect vaccination certificates along with the disbursement of salaries for June, and compile the information about the inoculation of government employees against the coronavirus infection. Heads of various departments in the district were also directed to submit information about vaccination among the daily wage and contractual employees. As per the order, during the review of deaths of government employees due to COVID-19 in the district, it was found they were not vaccinated.

