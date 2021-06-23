Left Menu

States, UTs allocated additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B: Gowda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:49 IST
An additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to states, Union Territories and central institutions, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

''Additional 61,120 vials of #LiposomalAmphotericinB have been allocated to all States/UTs & Central Institutions today,'' the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a tweet.

So far, around 7.9 lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining adequate availability to patients of mucormycosis, he added.

Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, brain and lungs, and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

Doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with COVID and those who have recently recovered.

