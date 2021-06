Second member of Uganda's Olympic team tests positive for COVID-19 in Japan

A second member of Uganda's Olympic delegation, an athlete, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan, an official from the team's host city of Izumisano said on Wednesday.

The first member of the delegation tested positive after Uganda's Olympic delegation arrived in Japan on Saturday, local media reported. The Asahi Shimbun newspaper said the first person was a coach.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)