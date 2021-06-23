Left Menu

Russian Sputnik V contractor UfaVITA has addressed WHO complaints - source

A source close to Russian pharmaceuticals contractor UfaVITA said on Wednesday that the company had fully addressed concerns by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:10 IST
Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine (Credits: Reuters Pictures) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A source close to Russian pharmaceuticals contractor UfaVITA said on Wednesday that the company had fully addressed concerns by the World Health Organization (WHO). A WHO report earlier on Wednesday said it had found some issues with UfaVITA, a Russian manufacturing plant which fills vials with the Sputnik V coronavirus shot.

The source, who is close to the company, said the WHO's complaints mostly centered on technical issues in just one of 20 lines used to fill vials with Sputnik V and that the issues had since been fully addressed. The company was not immediately available for comment. The source said the plant intended to continue the WHO's pre-qualification process and would invite WHO inspectors to return and re-inspect the facility.

