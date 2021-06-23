Left Menu

Media reports on homeless people barred from registering for Covid vaccination baseless: Govt

Eighty per cent of all the vaccine doses administered so far were through the on-site-vaccination mode, the ministry said.In on-site vaccination, all the data recording for registration, vaccination and generation of vaccination certificates is done by the vaccinator and the beneficiary himself or herself is only required to provide the basic minimum necessary information.Furthermore, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage is found to be better in tribal districts than the national average.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:19 IST
Media reports on homeless people barred from registering for Covid vaccination baseless: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The health ministry on Wednesday dismissed media reports alleging that homeless people have been ''barred'' from registering for COVID-19 vaccination due to unavailability of technical requirements as ''baseless''.

There have been some media reports alleging that homeless people have been ''barred and conspicuously left out'' from registering for COVID-19 vaccination due to unavailability of technical requirements, the ministry said in a statement.

The reports have further stated that the ''requirement to register digitally'', ''knowledge of English and access to a computer or a smartphone connected to the internet'' are some of the factors depriving people of vaccination, it added.

''These claims are baseless and not based on facts,'' the ministry said while clarifying that the ownership of a mobile phone is not a prerequisite for Covid vaccination, production of address proof is also not compulsory and it is not mandatory to pre-register online on Co-WIN for availing vaccination.

It further said that for an easy understanding of the users, Co-Win is now available in 12 languages -- Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Gurumukhi (Punjabi) and English.

The Co-WIN platform is an inclusive IT system that provides a flexible framework with all the necessary features to facilitate vaccination coverage in the remotest parts of the country as well as for those who are the most vulnerable, the statement said.

While one of the nine identity cards, including Aadhar, voter ID card, ration card with photo, disability ID card, is required for vaccination, special provisions have been made by the government for organising vaccination sessions for those who may not have any of the nine specified identity cards or own a mobile phone, it added.

Taking full benefit of such provisions, more than two lakh such beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, the statement said.

It added that the government has issued an advisory on May 27 for near-to-home vaccination centre services for the elderly and differently-abled persons.

For those who may not have access to the internet or smartphones or even mobile phones, free of cost on-site registration (also popularly called walk-in) and vaccination is available at all government vaccination centres. Eighty per cent of all the vaccine doses administered so far were through the on-site-vaccination mode, the ministry said.

In on-site vaccination, all the data recording for registration, vaccination and generation of vaccination certificates is done by the vaccinator and the beneficiary himself or herself is only required to provide the basic minimum necessary information.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage is found to be better in tribal districts than the national average. Data also shows that over 70 per cent of the vaccination centres are located in rural areas, including more than 26,000 at the primary health centres and 26,000 at the sub-health centres, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021