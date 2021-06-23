Left Menu

Black Fungus: Centre allocates additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B to States/UTs

The central government has allocated 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of black fungus to all States and Union Territories, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The central government has allocated 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of black fungus to all States and Union Territories, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday. "Additional 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today," tweeted the Minister Gowda.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers also informed that, so far, approximately 7.9 Lakh vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B have been allocated across the country. Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this. Looking at the rising cases of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', the Union Health Ministry had last month said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease, is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

