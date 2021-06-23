Left Menu

Poland introduces mandatory seven-day quarantine for UK arrivals

There's considerable traffic between Poland and the UK, with hundreds of thousands of Poles living and working there. Quarantines are also obligatory in Poland for people arriving from India, Brazil and South Africa. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said among some 11.7 million fully inoculated Poles, most have received the Pfizer vaccine, which has shown strong efficacy against the delta variant. There have been 90 confirmed delta variant infections in Poland and at least one person has died.

Poland introduces mandatory seven-day quarantine for UK arrivals
Poland is introducing obligatory 7-day quarantine for people arriving from the UK because of the rise in the delta coronavirus variant there. People who are fully vaccinated are exempt from the quarantine requirement, which takes effect Wednesday.

After seven days of isolation, a COVID-19 test can be done and if it is negative, the quarantine is lifted. There's considerable traffic between Poland and the UK, with hundreds of thousands of Poles living and working there.

Quarantines are also obligatory in Poland for people arriving from India, Brazil and South Africa.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said among some 11.7 million fully inoculated Poles, most have received the Pfizer vaccine, which has shown strong efficacy against the delta variant.

There have been 90 confirmed delta variant infections in Poland and at least one person has died.

