Kazakhstan to introduce mandatory workplace vaccination
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:30 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20, healthcare ministry said on Wednesday.
The central Asian nation started tightening restrictions again this week after reporting a spike in cases in its capital, Nur-Sultan. Officials say the Delta variant of the virus has been detected in both Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the country's biggest city.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delta
- Kazakhstan
- Asian
- Nur-Sultan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-UK's Dept Of Health and Social Care Says Further Measures In Additional Areas To Tackle Delta Variant
Extra help for north-west England to curb Delta variant rise
Singapore finds Delta most prevalent among virus variants locally
Biden, his advisor warn against Delta variant - a highly infectious strain of COVID-19
Merkel welcomes better COVID-19 situation but Delta variant a worry