Ukraine considers tighter border controls due to Delta COVID-19 variant

Ukraine, which has been recording a significant decline in new infections, earlier this month significantly relaxed travel requirements, lifted many of its domestic restrictions but extended some lockdown measures until August 31. "At the government meeting we considered the possibility of strengthening control over people who come from four countries - UK, India, Russia and Portugal, where is the largest circulation of the so-called Delta virus," Interfax Ukraine quoted Viktor Lyashko as saying.

Ukraine is considering strengthening border controls over travellers from the United Kingdom, India, Russia and Portugal in a bid to prevent the spread of Delta variant of the coronavirus, the health minister said on Wednesday. Ukraine, which has been recording a significant decline in new infections, earlier this month significantly relaxed travel requirements, lifted many of its domestic restrictions but extended some lockdown measures until August 31.

"At the government meeting we considered the possibility of strengthening control over people who come from four countries - UK, India, Russia and Portugal, where is the largest circulation of the so-called Delta virus," Interfax Ukraine quoted Viktor Lyashko as saying. The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus was first discovered in India and is considered by experts to be more infectious than other variants.

Ukraine, with a population of 41 million, has been among the European countries most affected by the pandemic, with around 2.23 million COVID-19 cases and 52,123 deaths as of June 23.

