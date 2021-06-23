Non-Scientific medications leading to Covid deaths: Vivek Sheel Aggarwal, Niramaya Research

According to the latest research conducted by Niramaya Research Foundation, it has come to light that most of the complications and deaths caused in Covid Patients are actually major adverse effects of the aggressive and non-scientific medications given at the mild stage and not due to the virus itself. This research paper has been prepared based on researches published in the world's top medical journals establishes how Paracetamol interferes in the body's natural response to a virus but also causes critical conditions like Cytokine Storm, inflammation in lungs, and coagulation, the major causes of deaths of Covid patients recently.

According to Vivek Sheel Aggarwal, Chairman, Niramaya Research Foundation, A not-for-profit trust, "The prescriptions of Paracetamol and other medicines at the mild stage are totally against the scientific evidence. No medical literature or researches supports the lowering of fever in Virus Infections and on the contrary every research and trial shows that giving antipyretics will not only increase morbidity but also mortality. He further added that no human trial has ever been conducted on Paracetamol in virus infections in the past 70 years, whereas the trials on animals failed.

On the contrary, many worldwide trials have proven that lowered fever in virus infections causes replication of the virus as well as disturbs the homeostasis balance and the immune system, especially the B cells and T cells are not able to make antibodies against the virus. He further says that using antipyretics post-vaccination is also causing low or no antibodies in such cases. A similar fact has come to the light from the tests conducted by King George Medical College Lucknow where only 7% of fully vaccinated people could develop antibodies against the virus. Further large no of deaths even after taking the vaccine is a cause of deep concern and the data should be collected and analyzed whether such deaths occurred due to taking Paracetamol, Antibiotics, and Steroids after the vaccination.

He also claimed that if this study is given due consideration by the medical research bodies like the ICMR and if such non-scientific medicines are stopped, no mild covid patient will worsen to a moderate and severe state and people will not need hospitalization and oxygen support. This research study has been shared with top doctors in India including Dr.Balram Bhargava DG ICMR, Dr. Vinod Paul Chairman National Covid Task Force, Dr.Randeep Guleria Director AIIMS. The study has also been supported by many doctors including Dr.Sanjay Jain MS Ortho, Dr.Anu Garg MD Pediatrics, Dr.Suresh Aggarwal MS, etc.

