Left Menu

Goa adds 240 new COVID-19 cases; five more fatalities

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:23 IST
Goa adds 240 new COVID-19 cases; five more fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

With the addition of 240 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,65,197 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department.

At least 390 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while five died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,59,149 and the toll to 3,013, the official said.

The coastal state is now left with 2,795 active cases, he said.

With 3,145 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,98,554, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,65,197, new cases 240, death toll 3013, discharged 159149, active cases 2795, samples tested till date 8,98,554.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021