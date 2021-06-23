Goa adds 240 new COVID-19 cases; five more fatalities

With the addition of 240 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,65,197 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department.

At least 390 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while five died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,59,149 and the toll to 3,013, the official said.

Advertisement

The coastal state is now left with 2,795 active cases, he said.

With 3,145 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,98,554, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,65,197, new cases 240, death toll 3013, discharged 159149, active cases 2795, samples tested till date 8,98,554.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)