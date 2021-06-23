Health News Roundup: U.S. panel to review heart inflammation cases after Pfizer, Moderna vaccines; Vaccinated Israelis may need to quarantine because of Delta variant and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. panel to review heart inflammation cases after Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are set to meet on Wednesday to assess the possibility of a link between rare cases of heart inflammation and the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and partner BioNTech and from Moderna. The CDC has been investigating cases of heart inflammation mainly in young men for several months. The Israeli health ministry earlier this month said it saw a possible link between such cases and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated Israelis may need to quarantine because of Delta variant

Israel empowered health officials on Wednesday to quarantine anyone deemed to have been exposed to an especially infectious variant of COVID-19, even if they were previously vaccinated or recovered from the disease with presumed immunity.

The decision followed a warning by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday over new outbreaks caused by the Delta variant, with daily infections rising after weeks of low plateau credited to Israel's record mass-vaccination drive.

GSK's drugs arm to get $11 billion windfall from consumer spin-off

GSK set out plans on Wednesday to turn its consumer healthcare business into a separately listed company, aiming to strengthen drug development at its pharmaceuticals business with an 8 billion pound ($11 billion) windfall. Investors have been waiting for details of the separation, which was first unveiled in December 2018 when GSK agreed on a joint venture for consumer brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers with Pfizer.

As Moscow gets tougher on COVID, some Russians buy fake proof of shots

A black market in fake vaccination certificates is thriving in Russia after Moscow city authorities ordered all public-facing workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Adverts for illegal false certificates are easily found on the Telegram messenger app, targeting unvaccinated Russians who want to avoid shots but keep their jobs. Prices are rising fast and demand appears to be growing.

Explainer: What is the Delta variant of coronavirus with K417N mutation?

India said on Wednesday it has found around 40 cases of the Delta coronavirus variant carrying a mutation that appears to make it more transmissible and advised states to increase testing. Below is what we know about the variant.

Fourteen hours to collect a corpse in Jakarta as COVID toll mounts

It took almost 14 hours to collect a COVID-19 corpse in Jakarta this week, police said, as the Indonesian capital scrambles to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Police in the port area of Tanjung Priok said they responded on Monday to a call about a COVID-19 corpse, wrapped in a white shroud, left on the doorstep of a North Jakarta home.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants-study

COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the COVID-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots. The study by Oxford University researchers, published in the journal Cell, investigated the ability of antibodies in the blood from people, who were vaccinated with the two-shot regimens, to neutralize the highly contagious Delta and Kappa variants, a statement said.

From burgers to airfare, discount offers stack up for inoculated Indians

Discounts on items ranging from fast food to flights are being offered by Indian firms keen to lure people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as the economy re-opens gradually from weeks of lockdown. While businesses in the West make similar offers to dispel vaccine hesitancy, India is badly short of doses for its population of nearly 1.4 billion, and the incentives could serve mainly to attract more customers.

Japan suspends applications for corporate vaccination drives

Japan is suspending approval for companies to inoculate staff amid concerns that an increase in such applications will hamper smooth delivery of vaccines, a government minister said on Wednesday. "We would like to suspend accepting new applications, given that we are already reaching the maximum capacity to distribute the vaccines," vaccine Minister Taro Kono told a news conference.

COVID Delta variant represents 9-10% of French new cases, govt spokesman

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in India - which experts deem more infectious than other variants - currently represents 9-10% of confirmed new COVID cases in France, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday. Last week, French health minister Olivier Veran said the Delta variant represented 2-4% of cases in France.

