T gana govt fixes ceiling on rates chargeable by pvt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

The Telangana government has issued an order, fixing a ceiling on rates to be charged by private hospitals and laboratories for COVID-19 treatment and testing.

According to the June 22 Government Order, the rate per day for routine ward and Isolation will be Rs 4,000.

The charges per day for ICU without ventilator (plus Isolation) has been fixed at Rs 7,500 and the charges per day for ICU with ventilator (plus Isolation) is Rs 9,000.

The inclusions in the three categories of treatmentare monitoring and investigations like CBC, Urine routine, HIV spot, Anti HCV, Serum Creatinine and others.

The exclusions in the three categories are interventional procedures like Central line insertion, Chemoport insertion and also high end drugs like Immunoglobins and Meropenem, the G.O said.

The rates are not applicable to patients subscribing the insurance scheme, as well as those being treated under various agreements or MoUs entered into (between) the hospitals and different sponsored groups or corporate entities, it said.

The G.O also listed out the ceilings applicable to investigations pertaining to COVID-19 in private laboratories.

