Left Menu

Man arrested for posing as IAS officer, operating COVID-19 vaccination camp in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:38 IST
Man arrested for posing as IAS officer, operating COVID-19 vaccination camp in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the city's Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had also got her jab.

The person, identified as Debanjan Deb, had set up the free inoculation camp introducing himself as a joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

''Several people were administered Covid vaccines at the camp for which he had no permission from the KMC,'' he said.

''We have sent the vaccine samples for forensic tests.

If these turn out to be fake, we will have to ask all those who have been inoculated there to take the jab again,'' the officer added.

Chakraborty said she was in doubt after being inoculated as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose.

''I had got an invite to the camp, where I was told members of the third gender will also be inoculated. When I did not receive the message after my vaccination, I immediately stopped the entire process at the camp and informed the police,'' Chakraborty said.

Outgoing Mayor and Chairman of the KMC Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim said if any official of the municipal corporation is found to be involved in the matter, the person will face strict action.

Police have recovered a ''fake identity card'' and impounded a four-wheeler from the possession of the accused.

PTI SCH RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021