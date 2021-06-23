Corporates in Rajasthan support state govt to set up oxygen plants, healthcare centres

Corporates in Rajasthan are supporting the state government in setting up oxygen plants at 73 government hospitals and healthcare centres. Among these, 27 are being developed through donations while rest under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Four of them have become operational in May 2021.

During the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, local industries bolstered the medical oxygen management in the state by supplying more than 3,000 cylinders of oxygen each day.

''During the peak COVID period, we wrote to the CSR wings of corporates for providing support as per CSR guidelines towards COVID relief. The local teams were also in touch with industrial associations. We got an overwhelming response from the industries as well as social organisations,'' said Archana Singh, Industries Commissioner.

Even during the unprecedented demand of medical oxygen, the state industries department with help of local industries had assisted in ensuring adequate supply to hospitals and other medical facilities, she said. Transportation of medical oxygen had emerged as a major challenge following sudden increase in demand. The department traced and acquired nearly 26,000 industrial oxygen cylinders and deployed them for medical purposes after due treatment.

