Delhi reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate down to 0.15 pc

Delhi reported 111 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has come down to 0.15 per cent, the least so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 111 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has come down to 0.15 per cent, the least so far. The metropolis also witnessed seven deaths and 102 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the cumulative number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,33,366, including 1,797 active cases. The national capital had reported 134 new cases on Tuesday.

The bulletin said that total recoveries stand at 14,06,629 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The death toll has gone up to 24,940. The health bulletin also said that as many as 477 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks have been added on the ICMR portal yesterday by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and associated Safdarjung Hospital.

A total of 76,185 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, including 52,940 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests. The cumulative tests conducted in the national capital stands at 2,09,75,900. The bulletin said 84,812 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi in the last 24 hours and the total number of doses administered stands at 66,95,944. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

