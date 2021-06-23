Poland introduces 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated travellers from outside Schengen Area
From midnight, Poland will introduce a mandatory 10-day quarantine for travellers from outside the Schengen Area, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said on Wednesday.
The quarantine regulations will not apply to people who are fully vaccinated, he added.
