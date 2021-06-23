Left Menu

Maha: COVID-19 test mandatory for people attending weddings in Beed

Apart from this, the police have been instructed to take contact details of 50 persons permitted to attend the ceremony and ensure that their RT-PCR and antigen test reports are negative, the official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:26 IST
Maha: COVID-19 test mandatory for people attending weddings in Beed
The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has made coronavirus test mandatory for people attending weddings, while only 50 guests will be permitted at the venue, an official said on Wednesday.

In a fresh order about weddings, Beed district Collector Ravindra Jagtap said that the administration had observed crowding at marriage ceremonies despite restrictions.

As per the fresh directives, advance booking of wedding venues and a permission to conduct the ceremony is mandatory. Organisers and owners of wedding halls can only host one wedding per day, it was stated. Apart from this, the police have been instructed to take contact details of 50 persons permitted to attend the ceremony and ensure that their RT-PCR and antigen test reports are negative, the official said. The ceremonies that are conducted at home will also require police permission in Beed till further orders, he added.

As per official data, the positivity rate in the district currently stands at 7.11 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy rate is at 11.97 per cent.

