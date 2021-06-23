Left Menu

MP logs 84 new COVID-19 cases; 21 fatalities; 275 recoveries

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:52 IST
MP logs 84 new COVID-19 cases; 21 fatalities; 275 recoveries
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 84 new cases of coronavirus and 21 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 7,89,499 and took the toll to 8,827, an official from the state health department said.

Of the central state's 52 districts, 25 did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, it was stated.

At least 275 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 7,79,177, the official said.

With 12 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,788, while the count in Bhopal rose to 1,23,058, after 13 persons tested positive, he said.

The toll in Indore stood at 1,378, while the count of casualties in Bhopal is 972, the official said, adding that the state now has 1,495 active cases, of which 281 are in Indore and 438 in Bhopal.

With the addition of 65,869 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 1.15 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,499, new cases 84, death toll 8,827, recovered 7,79,177, active cases 1,495, number of tests so far 1,15,98,397.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021