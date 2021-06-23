Britain records jump in COVID cases, increase in deaths
23-06-2021
Britain recorded 16,135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a large jump from a day earlier and the highest figure since early February, official data showed.
There were also 19 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test, up from five recorded the day before.
