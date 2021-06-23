Left Menu

Moscow mayor says Delta variant accounts for 90% of new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:40 IST
Moscow mayor says Delta variant accounts for 90% of new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Ninety percent of newly-detected COVID-19 cases in Moscow are being registered as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, the Russian capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday as the city reported its highest ever death toll.

Sobyanin said Moscow's healthcare system was operating "close to its capacity" after the spike which prompted him to introduce fresh restrictions in the city of 13 million. Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Russia's second-biggest city, reported their highest daily numbers of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday at 88 and 93 respectively.

Sobyanin said the Delta variant appeared to have first entered Moscow in April and spread over the course of May, thus provoking the spike in new cases this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021