Maharashtra administers record 6,02,163 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day
Maharashtra on Wednesday administered more than 6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, setting a new single-day record of inoculating people against the infection, a top government official said.
With this, the state bettered the record of administrating 5,58,639 vaccine doses on Tuesday.
Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (public health department), said, “Today, we have bettered the performance of yesterday (Tuesday) and administered the highest-ever number of COVID-19 vaccination doses in a single day. The state administered 6,02,163 doses till 7 pm on Wednesday.” “The actual number could be more after the final figure comes,'' he said.
Maharashtra on Tuesday had given 5,58,639 vaccine doses, as per a report released on Wednesday.
