Left Menu

Kerala HC raps state govt;stays order allowing pvt hospitals to fix room rent for COVID patients

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:23 IST
Kerala HC raps state govt;stays order allowing pvt hospitals to fix room rent for COVID patients
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed a state government order permitting private hospitals to fix room rent for COVID-19 patients.

When counsel for the state government drew the court's attention to the matter, the high court said the new order ''takes away much of the laudatory objective of its first order dated May 10, 2021 because, as is clear there from, the rates fixed for the beds includes all corollary charges like nursing, boarding, doctor's fee, etc''.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said by allowing the private hospitals to fix any rate for their rooms and suites, they have become empowered to go back to the earlier situation in charges, albeit, with a condition that such rates be displayed prominently.

''We are of the view that such a display would be of no avail to an ordinary person who approaches for COVID-19 treatment. At that time, he would really have no choice, his life being in peril,'' the court said, staying the order.

According tothe new order issued by the state health department, private hospitals can decide the rates for other categories of beds like private rooms and suites, and these rates shall be declared and displayed to the public prominently.

Last month, the high court had directed the state government to take steps to introduce a uniform tariff rate for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals.

Expressing concern over the high treatment charges in private hospitals, the court had emphasised the need for rationalising COVID-19 treatment tariff in such facilities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021