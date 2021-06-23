Left Menu

ECDC warns Delta variant to become 90% prevalent in EU by end-August

In response to the surge in cases of Delta in Britain however, authorities are aiming to accelerate vaccination plans to give every adult a first COVID-19 vaccine by July 19, the new date at which COVID restrictions are to be lifted in England. "It is very likely that the Delta variant will circulate extensively during the summer, particularly among younger individuals that are not targeted for vaccination," the ECDC said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:28 IST
ECDC warns Delta variant to become 90% prevalent in EU by end-August
  • Country:
  • France

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, will represent 90% of all SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating in the European Union by the end of August. The announcement echoed a similar warning by the World Heath Organization last week which said the variant was becoming dominant globally.

Because of its increased transmissability, the Delta variant is a matter of concern for many governments across Europe as most countries are easing restrictions in the wake of an overall fall in new COVID-19 cases. In response to the surge in cases of Delta in Britain however, authorities are aiming to accelerate vaccination plans to give every adult a first COVID-19 vaccine by July 19, the new date at which COVID restrictions are to be lifted in England.

"It is very likely that the Delta variant will circulate extensively during the summer, particularly among younger individuals that are not targeted for vaccination," the ECDC said. "This could cause a risk for the more vulnerable individuals to be infected and experience severe illness and death if they are not fully vaccinated."

But the ECDC said two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine offered "high protection" against the variant and its consequences. Last week, an analysis by the Public Health England (PHE) showed that vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca provided protection of more than 90% against hospitalization from the Delta variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021