Covid 3rd wave: Delhi govt's priority to ensure safety of every child, says WCD Minister Gautam

Delhi Women and Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said the city government's priority is to keep every child safe in the wake of a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

Gautam was speaking at a programme organized at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri.

''The Delhi government is committed to keeping every child safe in the wake of a possible third wave of the coronavirus. Delhiites can defeat the coronavirus by mass vaccination and strict adherence to corona rules,'' he said.

''Being the Minister of Women and Child Development, it is my duty to keep an eye on the preparedness in hospitals and child care institutions, anticipating the potential danger for children in Delhi,'' he added.

Expressing concern over the availability of vaccines, he said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has the capacity to vaccinate the entire population in a very short time ''but the Centre is unable to provide adequate number of vaccine doses''.

The Delhi unit of World Vision India, an NGO, provided the hospital with 18 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres, full body PPE kits, hand gloves, face shield, biomedical disposable bags and surgical face masks.

Gautam handed over all these medical equipment and materials provided by the NGO to the top officials of the hospital.

The NGO is also providing thermometers, pulse oximeters, PPE kits etc. to government-run hospitals and children's homes.

The minister said the Delhi government wants to prepare for the danger by strengthening its existing medical facilities in every way.

He said it is the endeavour of the government to become as self-sufficient as possible in terms of oxygen requirement.

''The government, using its entire administrative staff, wants to vaccinate the people at the earliest to protect them from coronavirus and for this, work is being done on a war footing. We are making every effort to avoid the third wave, but despite this, the government does not want to leave any stone unturned by making full preparations,'' he said.

Gautam said that along with the efforts of the Delhi government, the contribution and cooperation being given by the non-government institutions is also commendable.

He said that though the lockdown has opened in Delhi in a phased manner, people should follow the appropriate coronavirus behaviour and should not hesitate to apply masks or wash hands.

''This is a huge challenge but with willpower, diligence and determination, preparations are being made day and night and we will try to keep the third wave under control,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)