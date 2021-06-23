Have sought TN's cooperation on airport expansion, says Pondy Lt Guv

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said she has sought neighbouring Tamil Nadu's cooperation in the expansion of the airport here and discussed it with that State's Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Soundararajan, who held discussions with Stalin over the matter recently in Chennai, said around 30 per cent of patients getting treatment for Covid-19 here hailed from the neighbouring state.

''If the airport here is expanded, air ambulance service and helicopters could be operated to facilitate the travel of patients from Tamil Nadu to Puducherry for treatment,'' she told reporters here.

She said Stalin had assured her that the plea would be considered.

Puducherry needs additional extent of land for expansion of airport and the required site for airstrip falls within Tamil Nadu limits and hence cooperation of the government of neighbouring state was needed.

The LG further said the government was getting ready to treat Covid-19 hit patients, particularly during the expected third wave.

''Separate paediatric ward is ready in government hospitals as there is apprehension that during third wave children would be affected,'' she said.

The LG said both she and Chief Minister N Rangasamy had approached the Centre for supply of more doses of Covid vaccines to ensure there was no shortage of the jabs to inoculate the people in the Union Territory.

She said the vaccination festival had registered good response and nearly one lakh people have been inoculated during the six-day vaccination drive from June 16 in Puducherry.

