India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crosses 30 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:30 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 30 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the provisional report, the total figure was 30,09,69,538.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 63.26 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, according to Co-WIN data at 9.30 PM.

The ministry said over 41.23 lakh first vaccine doses were administered and over 68,900 second doses given in the 18-44 years category on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 7,02,11,075 people in this group across 37 states and union territories have received their first dose and 14,98,113 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to the provisional report.

It said Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

