PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.45 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.45 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61520 60446 807 267 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1433336 1406629 24940 1797 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 767900 756426 9314 2160 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 201049 195289 3445 2287 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 313028 301973 4273 6782 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19871 19309 202 360 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 593572 572008 15923 5641 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 951548 940465 8905 2178 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 339127 323377 7068 2877 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1704790 1678788 22336 3666 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1862036 1798380 12452 51204 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2819465 2668705 34287 116450 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2842247 2729967 12445 99390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9559 9134 47 350 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 115627 110838 1731 3058 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2443415 2358785 31746 52884 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 616688 596628 3598 16462 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 991653 970244 13402 8007 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10490 10427 4 59 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 165197 159419 3013 2765 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 822758 807911 10040 4807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 789499 779177 8827 1495 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5997587 5753290 119303 121859 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7438 7210 127 103 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 33916 31189 160 2567 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 490907 454726 4310 31871 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 720505 708231 9569 2704 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 344775 338256 5102 1417 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 65622 55257 1074 9291 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 46458 41349 797 4312 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 18398 14010 86 4302 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 24541 21790 463 1578 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 886946 848960 3717 34216 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 19589 16652 296 2390 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 62,745 58,674 655 3,352 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1487363 1447510 17475 22378 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30081165 29051429 391939 627286 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 53746 64817 1305 -12187 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh and Daman, Diu and Dadra as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,00,28,709 and the death toll at 3,90,660. The ministry said there are 6,43,194 active cases, while 2,89,94,855 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

