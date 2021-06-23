Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 421 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:15 IST
Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the infection count to 9,92,074 and the toll to 13,407, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,71,057 after a total of 263 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 550 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 7,610, the official informed.

Raipur district recorded 20 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,069, including 3,127 deaths. Bijapur recorded 50 new cases, Sukma 43 and Janjgir-Champa 27, among other districts, he said.

With 35,962 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,00,97,372, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,92,074, New cases 421, Deaths 13,407, Recovered 9,71,057, Active cases 7,610, Tests today 35,962, Total tests 1,00,97,372.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

