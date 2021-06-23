Prepared to face 3rd wave of COVID-19: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said it is prepared to face a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection in the metropolis and has put in place required medical facilities to deal with a surge in cases.

In a release issued after additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani's two- day long review of preparedness (on June 22 and 23) for a fresh wave, the BMC said beds at various hospitals, Jumbo Covid Centres, and Covid Care Centres are ready for treatment of patients.

''In addition, separate wards for children are being set up in all hospitals and medical colleges as well as Jumbo Centres,'' the release said, adding separate wards have been set up for pregnant women as well.

The civic body said even as the BMC administration is well prepared to face the third wave, citizens should follow all instructions and guidelines related to COVID-19 prevention. Various civic hospitals, Jumbo Covid Centres, Corona Care Centre 1 (CCC1) and Corona Care Centre 2 (CCC2) are equipped with beds for COVID-19 patients, the BMC said, adding these facilities have around 2,000 ventilators.

The release said in the first phase, the civic body had set up 7,307 beds in Jumbo COVID-19 Centres and nearly 77 patients were given treatment there, while 8,350 new beds are being set up on a war footing in the second phase.

According to the BMC, of the 8,350 new beds, 2,200 each have been set up at Kanjurmarg and Malad, 1,500 at NESCO Goregaon, 1,200 at Sion, 700 at Byculla, 450 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and 100 beds at NSCI Worli. ''The total bed capacity of Jumbo COVID-19 Centres has been increased to 15, 657. Of these, 70 per cent of the beds have oxygen supply facility and every jumbo COVID-19 Centre has liquid medical storage tanks,'' the release stated.

The BMC said systems for generating medical grade oxygen from atmospheric air are being made available in various hospitals, which will also have oxygen cylinder back-up.

These steps will ensure that there is no shortage of medical oxygen, which is used to treat critical coronavirus patients, the release added. PTI KK RSY RSY

