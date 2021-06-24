Patient bitten by rat in Mumbai civic hospital dies

A 24-year-old patient, who was bitten by a rat near his eye at civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar, died on Wednesday, said BMC officials.

They said the patient was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was in a very critical condition since the day of his admission in the hospital.

On Tuesday, a relative of the patient had alleged that a rat had bitten near his eye, when he was admitted to the ICU of the civic-run hospital, prompting the city Mayor Kishori Pednekar to order a probe.

The hospital management had confirmed the rat bite incident.

According to the officials, the patient was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. PTI KK RSY RSY

