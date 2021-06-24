Left Menu

Patient bitten by rat in Mumbai civic hospital dies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 00:04 IST
Patient bitten by rat in Mumbai civic hospital dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old patient, who was bitten by a rat near his eye at civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar, died on Wednesday, said BMC officials.

They said the patient was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was in a very critical condition since the day of his admission in the hospital.

On Tuesday, a relative of the patient had alleged that a rat had bitten near his eye, when he was admitted to the ICU of the civic-run hospital, prompting the city Mayor Kishori Pednekar to order a probe.

The hospital management had confirmed the rat bite incident.

According to the officials, the patient was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. PTI KK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021