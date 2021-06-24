Left Menu

BJ medical college played crucial role in COVID-19 pandemic: Maha dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday lauded the contribution of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital in Pune during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the institution should continue to produce good doctors for society and maintain high standards of treatment.He was speaking virtually during the 75th foundation day of the BJ government medical college.The college and the hospital have a great legacy of offering healthcare service to the society.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 00:21 IST
BJ medical college played crucial role in COVID-19 pandemic: Maha dy CM
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday lauded the contribution of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital in Pune during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the institution should continue to produce good doctors for society and maintain high standards of treatment.

He was speaking virtually during the 75th foundation day of the BJ government medical college.

''The college and the hospital have a great legacy of offering healthcare service to the society. The college has produced several specialist and well-known doctors. The hospital and college have been playing a pivotal role during the ongoing pandemic and became a major support system COVID-19 times and I am sure that the dedication of the health fraternity shown during the pandemic will get a special mention in the history,'' said Pawar.

Amit Deshmukh, Medical Education Minister, Dr. TP Lahane, director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Murlidhar Tambe, BJ Medical College and Sassoon Hospital dean, and others were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021