Thane first civic body in MMR to complete 5 lakh vaccinations: Mayor

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 00:34 IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has become the first civic body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to complete 5 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, city Mayor Naresh Mhaske claimed on Wednesday.

''Thane city completed vaccination of 5,03,040 persons,'' the civic body said in a release.

Mhaske said vaccination camps were organised in the city for several categories such as disabled people, senior citizens, transgenders, homeless people etc in the last few weeks. ''The drive to vaccinate those above 18 years is getting a huge response. The drive is on in 50 to 55 vaccination centers in the city and every effort was being made to vaccinate at least 10,000 citizens,'' he told reporters.

Mhaske claimed even prominent personalities reposed their faith in the inoculation drive conducted by the TMC.

