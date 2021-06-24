Arunachal CM inaugurates 2 oxygen plants, says focus on developing health infra to deal with Covid

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated two oxygen plants and said another one will be functional soon.

The plants, both donated by the UNDP, are located at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) and the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu.

The third one is under installation at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat in East Siang district, he said.

''Oxygen support has been provided to all district hospitals, dedicated Covid hospitals and health centres...

From 164 oxygen-beds as on May 2, we today have 815 beds,'' the chief minister said.

He said the target is to make available 1,000 oxygen- beds by July-end.

The state has nine pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen-generation plants at present.

Khandu said that the state government's focus is to develop health infrastructure to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lauding healthcare workers, Khandu credited them for the state's daily Covid test average of 3,286 per million of population, as against the WHO-recommended daily test per million population of 140.

He also said the Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted a core group of experts for assessment, preparedness and management measures related to a possible third wave.

