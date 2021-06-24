Tunisia detects six cases of Delta COVID-19 variant
Tunisia has detected six cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant, first detected in India, the health ministry said on Wednesday, amid a rapid spread of the virus in the North African country. Tunisia has recorded 387,000 coronavirus cases and about 14,233 deaths.
Tunisia has detected six cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant, first detected in India, the health ministry said on Wednesday, amid a rapid spread of the virus in the North African country. After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections.
As cases have mounted and intensive care wards almost filled, Tunisia last week imposed a lockdown in four governates. Tunisia has recorded 387,000 coronavirus cases and about 14,233 deaths.
