Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it will add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults to fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory groups, meeting to discuss reported cases of the heart condition after vaccination, found the risk in adolescents and young adults is likely linked to the vaccines, but that the benefits of the shots appeared to clearly outweigh the risk.

ECDC warns Delta variant to become 90% prevalent in EU by end-August

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, will represent 90% of all SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating in the European Union by the end of August. The announcement echoed a similar warning by the World Heath Organization last week which said the variant was becoming dominant globally.

Exclusive: Let down by rich and failing the poor, global vaccine scheme to be shaken up

Shunned by rich countries and failing to meet the needs of the poorest, a programme co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is planning a shake-up, internal documents seen by Reuters show. The COVAX programme is far short of its target of delivering 2 billion doses by the end of the year, but does expect a big increase in supplies by early 2022, and wants to make sure that those, at least, reach the countries in direst need.

GSK's drugs arm to get $11 billion booster from consumer spin-off

GSK set out plans on Wednesday to turn its consumer healthcare arm into a separately listed company, in a move that will deliver an 8 billion pound ($11 billion) windfall and other financial benefits for its underperforming drugs business. Investors have been waiting for details of the separation, which was first unveiled in December 2018 when GSK agreed a joint venture for consumer brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers with Pfizer.

Biogen's drug for Alzheimer's with Eisai gets breakthrough status in U.S

Biogen Inc and Japanese partner Eisai Co said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted breakthrough therapy designation to their experimental therapy, lecanemab, for patients with early Alzheimer's. The drug works in a similar manner to Biogen's Aduhelm, which was approved earlier this month. It removes sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the earlier stages of Alzheimer's in order to stave off its impact, including memory loss and the inability to take care of oneself.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants-study

COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the COVID-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots. The study by Oxford University researchers, published in the journal Cell, investigated the ability of antibodies in the blood from people, who were vaccinated with the two-shot regimens, to neutralize the highly contagious Delta and Kappa variants, a statement said.

Chilean scientists repurpose CO2 monitors to stop COVID spread indoors

Chilean researchers have repurposed a carbon dioxide detector model to warn of the risk of contracting COVID-19 in enclosed spaces. The prototype measures air pollution which, in a room with people, would include the coronavirus if anyone was infected since it is known to circulate via exhaled vapor.

Brazil official says he warned Bolsonaro over pressure to buy Bharat vaccine

A Brazilian Health Ministry official has revealed that he alerted President Jair Bolsonaro to internal pressure he was facing to buy a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech, according to a newspaper interview on Wednesday. A Senate panel probing the government's handling of the pandemic on Wednesday formally called the logistics department official, Luís Ricardo Miranda, to testify. Miranda has told prosecutors he was pressured by Alex Lial Marinho, an aide to one of Bolsonaro's closest allies, former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, according to documents seen by Reuters.

NIH begins clinical trial testing COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday it had begun a study to evaluate the immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women. Pregnant women are at higher risk of complications including premature birth, high blood pressure with organ failure risk, need for intensive care and possible death, according to the NIH.

Half of Spaniards vaccinated with one dose, mask rules eased

Spain has vaccinated half of its 47 million population with at least one dose and nearly 32%, or over 15 million people, have been fully inoculated, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. With a record 680,540 people receiving a vaccine over the past 24 hours, Spain has already administered nearly 37.6 million doses, putting it on track to reaching the government goal of fully vaccinating 70% of the population by late August.

