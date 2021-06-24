Left Menu

Brazil sets new single-day record with over 115,000 coronavirus cases

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 24-06-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 03:45 IST
Brazil sets new single-day record with over 115,000 coronavirus cases
Brazil registered a single-day record of 115,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, along with 2,392 deaths from COVID-19.

Brazil has registered more than 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 507,109, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

