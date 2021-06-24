Left Menu

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 231,847

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-06-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 06:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,963 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 342 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,487,747 infections and 231,847 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

